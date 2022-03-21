Monday AM Forecast: Significant severe weather threat on Tuesday

The WBRZ viewing area is under a LEVEL 4/5 MODERATE RISK for severe storms on Tuesday. Stay connected with the Storm Station as we guide you through this severe weather threat.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 80°. Overnight conditions will be muggy and warm in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A LEVEL 4/5 MODERATE RISK of severe weather has been issued for the Baton Rouge area. A risk level this high is not issued very often. Conditions will be ideal for tornado formation. Strong, long track tornadoes as well as straight-line winds more than 60 mph will be possible along a line of storms.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will begin early Tuesday and will be retired when the rain moves out on Tuesday night. With several hours of heavy rain possible, excessive runoff may result in river, creek, and stream swelling. Avoid low-lying, poor drainage, flood-prone locations through Tuesday evening.

TIMELINE: Tuesday morning will start warm and muggy. Temperatures will be near 70° and skies will be partly cloudy. A few light spotty showers will be around very early as clouds continue to fill in. A strong line of storms will approach the area from the northwest around noon. The leading edge of the line will be in the Baton Rouge area around 2 p.m. By 5 p.m. the Baton Rouge area will start to clear, but areas like Livingston and Ascension Parish and the Hammond area will still be dealing with storms. After 6 p.m., the strongest storms will be largely south and east of the WBRZ viewing area.

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— tornadoes—please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: Conditions are much calmer for the rest of the week. Temperatures will trend near 70° for the rest of the work week. Overnight temperatures will remain on the chilly side, in the 40s. Clear conditions will continue through the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Tweets by WBRZweather