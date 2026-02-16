Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM forecast: Perfect parade weather. Warming up this week.
High pressure is firmly in control across the Capital Region, bringing quiet, pleasant weather just in time for Lundi Gras. After a busy weekend of weather, the pattern has settled down, and Carnival celebrations across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures.
Today and tonight: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds will be light out of the northwest, around 5–10 mph, making for a comfortable day for parades and festivities around the area
Clear and calm for evening events. Temperatures will fall through the 60s after sunset and settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight. Light winds and dry conditions continue.
Up Next: Mardi Gras looks just as cooperative with sunshine and highs warming into the low to mid 70s. A steady warming trend builds through midweek, with temperatures climbing well into the 70s and possibly low 80s later in the week. Increasing humidity could allow patchy morning fog to return. At this time, records seem safe.
Trending News
What to look out for: Parade weather for Lundi Gras looks ideal. Sunshine and highs near 70° this afternoon will give way to cooler 50s this evening. Winds remain light, so no issues for floats or throws. Overall, dry, calm, and very Carnival-friendly weather across the Baton Rouge area. Events and all parades will be fine on Tuesday!
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: Walls in capital city highlight African American history
-
Who is your hero? Zachary Mardi Gras parade brings focus to the...
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine
-
Thousands without power across Louisiana and Mississippi following overnight storms
-
Man allegedly used racial slurs toward woman, officer; reportedly maced in back...
Sports Video
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday