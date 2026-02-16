Monday AM forecast: Perfect parade weather. Warming up this week.

High pressure is firmly in control across the Capital Region, bringing quiet, pleasant weather just in time for Lundi Gras. After a busy weekend of weather, the pattern has settled down, and Carnival celebrations across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures.

Today and tonight: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds will be light out of the northwest, around 5–10 mph, making for a comfortable day for parades and festivities around the area

Clear and calm for evening events. Temperatures will fall through the 60s after sunset and settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight. Light winds and dry conditions continue.

Up Next: Mardi Gras looks just as cooperative with sunshine and highs warming into the low to mid 70s. A steady warming trend builds through midweek, with temperatures climbing well into the 70s and possibly low 80s later in the week. Increasing humidity could allow patchy morning fog to return. At this time, records seem safe.

What to look out for: Parade weather for Lundi Gras looks ideal. Sunshine and highs near 70° this afternoon will give way to cooler 50s this evening. Winds remain light, so no issues for floats or throws. Overall, dry, calm, and very Carnival-friendly weather across the Baton Rouge area. Events and all parades will be fine on Tuesday!

