Monday AM forecast: Early season freeze expected tonight as Arctic air grips the region

Freeze Watch in effect tonight as Arctic air settles over the region. Fire danger increases today with dry air and gusty winds before the coldest morning of the season arrives Tuesday.

Today and Tonight:

Arctic air has firmly taken hold behind Sunday’s front, and today will stay unseasonably cold and breezy. Gusts up to 25 mph will combine with very dry air—humidity values between 25 and 30 percent—to produce critical fire weather conditions.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, and residents should follow any local restrictions. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s under clear skies. Winds will ease this evening as high pressure builds in, setting the stage for a sharp temperature drop overnight. By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall to near or below freezing across nearly the entire area, with hard freeze conditions possible in north of the I-10/12 corridor.





Up Next:

Tuesday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with widespread lows in the upper 20s to low 30s north of the lakes and mid-30s closer to the coast. Frost will be likely over all areas. Cover plants, wrap pipes, and make sure there’s a warm place for pets. Sunshine will help moderate temperatures by afternoon, reaching the lower 60s. A steady warming trend follows mid to late week as high pressure shifts east and southerly winds return, pushing highs into the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Conditions remain dry through the week before the next system approaches this weekend.

Tropics

The Atlantic basin remains quiet as we head deeper into November. No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.

– Dave

