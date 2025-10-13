Monday AM forecast: Cool mornings, sunny afternoons continue.

Another beautiful fall day across South Louisiana. Sunshine, cool mornings, and dry air continue, with just a touch of warmth building through midweek.

Today and Tonight:

It’s a crisp and comfortable start to our Monday morning, with lows dipping into the 50s north and 60s closer to the coast. High pressure remains firmly in control, keeping skies sunny and humidity low. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, right around average for mid-October. Light winds and clear skies are expected to return tonight, allowing for another cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s by sunrise on Tuesday. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Up Next:

The pleasant stretch of weather persists through the workweek as high pressure in the upper levels moves overhead. By midweek, a warming trend begins, with highs running a few degrees above normal and continued dry conditions. Rain chances stay near zero until the ridge starts to weaken toward the end of the week, when a few isolated showers could return by Friday or Saturday as moisture creeps back in from the Gulf.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the central tropical Atlantic, becoming the latest named storm of the season. As of early Monday morning, Lorenzo was located about 1,100 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. The storm is expected to gradually slow its forward speed through tonight before turning northward on Tuesday. While little change in strength is expected today, Lorenzo could slowly intensify through midweek as it remains over open waters. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm poses no immediate threat to land.

– Dave

