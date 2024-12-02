Monday AM Forecast: Chilly conditions for kids heading back to school, Rain chances increase by midweek

Sunday marked the start of meteorological winter, officially putting an end to the warmest fall on record for Baton Rouge (+1.5° warmer than average). The chillier start to December will continue into the workweek until changes arrive on Wednesday.

Today & Tonight: Early morning conditions will be very chilly for kids heading back to school this morning. Temperatures Monday morning will begin in the upper-30s under clear skies. With ample sunshine again today, highs will be around 30 degrees warmer, in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10mph. Expect another chilly night tonight, with lows cooling back into the 30s by Tuesday morning, which could result in a few areas of frost, especially close to the state line.

Up Next: Tuesday will also be sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 60s. By midweek, a slight shift in weather pattern will begin to occur as moisture and an area of low pressure moves up from the gulf. As it does, we will first see morning lows become slightly milder and cloud cover increase. Rain chances will also make a return to the forecast, likely as early as Wednesday afternoon/evening and into Thursday. The second half of the week and weekend forecast become a bit tricky as many fronts will be near the area. As of now, confidence is low in the weekend's forecast but there will likely be another opportunity for rain as moisture remains in the atmosphere. Overall, get ready for a roller coaster of conditions and check back in with the Storm Station as details become clearer.





- Emma Kate C.

