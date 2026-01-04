All charges against LSU running back JT Lindsey reportedly dropped, eligible to play in upcoming season

BATON ROUGE — All charges against LSU running back JT Lindsey were dropped on Wednesday, allowing him to potentially return to play, according to a report by Louisiana Sports Net.

Lindsey was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in August after he allegedly allowed two men wanted for murder to stay in his dorm room.

At the time, Lindsey's attorney, Kris Perret, said Lindsey was "unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes, or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment."

"There are no allegations that JT Lindsey was in any way involved in, or in any way connected to the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals," Perret said.

On Dec. 31, Perret was allegedly notified that East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore filed formal notice with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff and the LSU Police Department, dismissing the charges against Lindsey.

Due to LSU's rules, any student-athlete charged with a felony is suspended from team activities. Lindsey, however, was allowed to continue attending classes and using athletic facilities, allowing him to train on his own while also making the Dean's List for the fall semester.

With the charges being dropped, Lindsey is now eligible to play.

According to reports, Lindsey has allegedly met with Lane Kiffin's staff and is expected to enter the transfer portal.