Man arrested for allegedly shooting driver along Highway 190

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on Saturday for an alleged drive-by shooting on Highway 190.

According to arrest records, the Denham Springs Police Department was contacted by a driver on Nov. 15 around 6 p.m. after they had allegedly been shot.

The victim claimed to have been driving in the left lane on Highway 190 next to a Hyundai driving in the right lane when they reportedly felt a shock to their body. The victim, upon realizing they had been shot, immediately noticed the Hyundai driving on the passenger side of their vehicle.

The victim provided officers with the license plate of the Hyundai, leading officers to believe that Dylan Mueller, 22, was the alleged driver of the Hyundai at the time of the shooting.

Officers said the victim's vehicle was allegedly struck about three times with gunfire on the passenger's side.

According to arrest records, phone records show Mueller in the area at the time of the shooting, along with video surveillance allegedly showing the Hyundai traveling behind the victim's vehicle before turning onto 4-H Club Road.

Mueller was arrested for assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.