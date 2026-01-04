Councilman Darryl Hurst hosts 3rd Annual Back-to-School Haircuts and Styles event for local youth

BATON ROUGE — Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst hosted the Third Annual Back-to-School Haircuts and Styles event for youth in the area on Sunday.

The free community event at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center aimed to help students prepare for the upcoming school semester by providing free haircuts and styling.

"For a lot of people, they see haircuts. What I see is giving kids the confidence to learn," Councilman Hurst said. "When you can learn, you can get a job and become employed. When you become employed, you don't repeat the cycles of generations in underserved and broken communities."

Local barbers and hairstylists came together to make students look and feel confident as they head back to school after the holidays.

"By allowing them to go to the classroom feeling good, looking good, they can learn good and that creates a change long-term in our community."