Monday AM Forecast: Another Fall day to kick off the workweek

Another fall day on tap to kick off the workweek in southern Louisiana. We will see afternoon high temperatures in the 70s until the second half of the week. Rain chances remain very low over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Very sunny skies around the state today with temperatures barely touching the 70s. Humidity levels remain low adding to the fall feel and there will be a breezy north wind. Overnight lows will be very chilly in the 40s under clear skies.

Up Next: Thermometers will work gradually warmer toward the end of this week. High temperatures will climb several degrees each day this week. Humidity will stay thankfully low but we will return to the 80s by Thursday. A weather system will pass by later this week. Most of the rains will likely miss the capitol area. A weak front could move through which would bring even drier air along with it.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics:

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower activity. Although the environment may not support much development during the next couple of days, conditions are expected to become more conducive thereafter, and a tropical depression is still likely to form by late this week. This system is expected to move westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.