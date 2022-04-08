69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mom arrested for allegedly beating daughter with belt, pulling her hair

Friday, April 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after state investigators looked into allegations that she beat her daughter and dragged the girl by her hair.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services handed the case off to the Baton Rouge Police Department after finding evidence of abuse. Documents didn't give the girl's age but said the complaint originated at Woodlawn Elementary School.

The victim's mother, 33-year-old Karla Amaya, admitted to hitting her daughter with a belt several times and said she grabbed the child's hair but did not think it was excessive. Amaya told officers she was frustrated after she found her children playing instead of doing homework. 

Arrest records cited pictures taken by DCFS showing several bruises and red marks on the victim's back and thigh. Amaya told BRPD her daughter got the bruises while playing.

Amaya was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Thursday on a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

