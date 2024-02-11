Mom and daughter take king cake tasting to a new extreme

BATON ROUGE - Celebrating Mardi Gras comes with numerous traditions that have been picked up throughout the years, but one woman took the tradition of eating king cake to a new level.

Sharidan Fay and her daughter, Ivy, have been competing to see how many different types of king cakes they can try for three years now. Each year, Fay has shattered her previous record.

"We are at 78 king cakes this season, and it's not over yet," Fay said.

While trying different flavors and brands of king cake can be fun, Fay says it's also about highlighting bakers in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Sharidan explained her system, as she's only counted 78 different king cakes despite eating more pieces. She does not add extra bites from a piece she's already tried.

Ivy joined just for her love of king cake. She's not big into counting the different kinds she's had, but rather, she enjoys the king cakes she gets.

The king cake they tried Sunday was from local baker Corrito Mata. Mata is currently sold out, but they are hosting a giveaway with donations to St. Jude at the link here.