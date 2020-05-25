79°
Mobile home blaze kills one person in Ville Platte

Monday, May 25 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

VILLE PLATTE - Firefighters found a dead body inside of a trailer that was engulfed in flames.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that claimed one life Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 5500 block of St. Landry Highway in reference to a mobile home fire, where they later found the body. 

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

