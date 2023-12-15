Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas commits to LSU from transfer portal

Image credit to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - On the Friday of a busy transfer portal for the football team, LSU added to its offense with one of their SEC rival's former player.

Zavion Thomas, a former four-star wide receiver out of John Ehret High School, announced his transfer to LSU Friday.

Thomas, the 5-foot-11, 190 pounds receiver posted 503 receiving yards on 40 receptions, including one touchdown in his 2023 season and was named FWAA Freshman All-America Team as a punt returner in 2022. Thomas has two more years of eligibility.