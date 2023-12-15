65°
LSU football gains and loses pieces to the secondary in transfer portal

1 hour 43 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 2:20 PM December 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to 247sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU football gained and lost pieces to its secondary Friday after a multi-year starter entered the portal and a former University High player committed to the school.

Sage Ryan, a former 5-star prospect out of Lafayette Christian Academy, is entering the portal after starting as a safety and cornerback for many years, according to 247sports. Ryan made 12 starts in 30 games and broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and tallied 64 stops.

However, LSU received a commitment from former Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert, a former four-star prospect who played at University High School. He tallied 79 tackles and 2 interceptions in 23 games.

