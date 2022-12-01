55°
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off

Thursday, December 01 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night.

The incident occurred in the Hollywood Casino parking lot in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

According to the release, officers learned an argument had ensued prior to the incident between Wells and the victim over a golf game played at a neighboring golf course. The argument continued throughout the day until it culminated in the casino parking lot.

Wells initially fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla, but later turned himself in. He was charged with felony mayhem and booked into the Hancock County jail on a $50,000 bond. He paid down the bond and was released from custody less than an hour after being booked, reported the Biloxi Sun Herald.

An attorney for Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.

