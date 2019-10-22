Mississippi 19-year-old killed in crash with prison bus in East Feliciana

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- A 19-year-old died in a two-vehicle collision involving a state prison bus Tuesday morning.

Austin Dixon of Gloster, MS, was killed when State Police said his small car veered into the path of the prison bus headed in the opposite direction on Hwy. 68 south of Hwy. 10. Investigators weren't sure why Dixon's car drifted into the other lane.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

The bus was transporting trustee inmates from Dixon Correctional Institute to the Capitol Complex for work. It was reportedly carrying 24 inmates, six prison guards, three trustees, and two correctional officers.

Following the wreck, officials transported four victims with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Another DOC bus came and picked up the remaining inmates along with the officers that were on the bus. They were all brought back to Dixon to the infirmary for evaluation.