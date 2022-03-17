70°
Missing woman from West Feliciana Parish found dead, deputies say

1 hour 43 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, March 17 2022 Mar 17, 2022 March 17, 2022 5:46 PM March 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A woman was found dead after deputies spent much of Thursday searching for her.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said Thursday evening that 63-year-old Dianne Young was found dead. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office initially reported Young was last seen in the Hardwood area late Wednesday evening.

No more information was immediately available.

