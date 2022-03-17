70°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing woman from West Feliciana Parish found dead, deputies say
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A woman was found dead after deputies spent much of Thursday searching for her.
Sheriff Brian Spillman said Thursday evening that 63-year-old Dianne Young was found dead. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office initially reported Young was last seen in the Hardwood area late Wednesday evening.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing 11-year-old found safe
-
Baby in great condition after being recovered from field, family says
-
Teens stole truck after escaping juvenile jail, sources say; one still on...
-
Government watchdog pushes back against large raises at state agency exposed by...
-
'We didn't think that the baby would've survived': flight crew recounts search...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here