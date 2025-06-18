76°
Missing Lafourche Parish man found safe
BAYOU BLUE - Deputies found a Lafourche man who had been missing for nearly two weeks.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office say 38-year-old Brandon Fournier was seen around noon on July 2, walking north on LA Hwy 316 from Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue.
Deputies reported Friday afternoon that he was found safe.
