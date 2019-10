Missing Jefferson Parish teen may be in Zachary

Marjorie Buisson

JEFFERSON PARISH - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing Jefferson Parish teen named Marjorie Buisson.

The 15-year-old is five foot five inches with brown hair and brown eyes, though she is from Jefferson Parish authorities say she may be in the Zachary area.

Anyone with information should contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.