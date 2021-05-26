89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 11-year-old found safe Wednesday

4 hours 10 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, May 26 2021 May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021 12:23 PM May 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Police said Zylar was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original story below.

-----

BRUSLY - Authorities are looking for a child who disappeared from his home Tuesday night. 

The Brusly Police Department said Zylar Joosten, 11, was last seen leaving his home on Lejuene Street around 11 p.m. Police said he was wearing black shorts and carrying a blanket. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at (225)749-2980.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days