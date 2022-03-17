70°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 11-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Elijah Williams was found safe Thursday afternoon.
------
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a child who went missing earlier this week.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Elijah Williams, 11, was last seen March 15 in the area of Alma Street.
Elijah weighs about 110 pounds and is roughly 4'8". He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green sweater.
Trending News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-8617.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing 11-year-old found safe
-
Baby in great condition after being recovered from field, family says
-
Teens stole truck after escaping juvenile jail, sources say; one still on...
-
Government watchdog pushes back against large raises at state agency exposed by...
-
'We didn't think that the baby would've survived': flight crew recounts search...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here