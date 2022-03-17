Missing 11-year-old found safe

Photo shared by Baton Rouge Police Department

UPDATE: Elijah Williams was found safe Thursday afternoon.

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a child who went missing earlier this week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Elijah Williams, 11, was last seen March 15 in the area of Alma Street.

Elijah weighs about 110 pounds and is roughly 4'8". He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green sweater.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-8617.