Mike Richards fired as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!'

Nearly two weeks after being forced to step down from his job as host of 'Jeopardy!,' Mike Richards has reportedly been fired as the show's top producer.

According to Variety, Sony has officially removed Richards from his roles as executive producer of both “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” as of Wednesday morning.

The entertainment news outlet adds that Sony found a temporary replacement for Richards in Michael Davies, who is currently the executive producer of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Richards would have served as both executive producer and host of 'Jeopardy!' But after several scandals involving unsavory remarks he'd made on a podcast and his alleged mistreatment of female colleagues, public perception of Richards was damaged.

The injury to his reputation was apparently irreparable. This was insinuated in a memo from Sony's Executive Vice President, Suzanne Prete who wrote: "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at ‘Jeopardy!’ it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

Prete added that she intends to take on a more active day-to-day role on bothshows, Variety reports.

Richards took over as executive producer of both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” in 2020, and in recent months morale was said to be low on both series.

According to Variety, the newly-selected interim executive producer, Michale Davies, is not expected to remain in the position permanently; Davies already has a full schedule with a thriving business of his own in addition to production work on 'Millonaire' and a series of other talk shows.