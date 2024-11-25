78°
Microsoft reports widespread outages Monday morning

1 hour 27 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2024 Nov 25, 2024 November 25, 2024 10:35 AM November 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — Microsoft is currently investigating outages across its 365 service and Teams app, a Monday social media post said.

“We’re investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar,” the company posted to its profile on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Users began reporting problems with Microsoft 365 at around 7 a.m. Monday. Some users have said that their Outlook was also impacted.

At around 8:30 a.m., Microsoft announced they had identified the issue and were working on a fix.

