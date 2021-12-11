Michael Nesmith of the Monkees dies at 78

Michael Nesmith

Michael Nesmith of the Monkees passed away Friday at the age of 78.

Variety reports that Nesmith's death was the result of natural causes.

Nesmith’s final show was November 14, when he and a fellow musician from the Monkees’, Micky Dolenz, concluded a farewell tour at L.A.’s Greek Theatre.

The two friends were booked for a cruise in early 2022 and it would have been their final gig together.

Dolenz said in a statement: “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Micky.”

I’m heartbroken.

I’ve lost a dear friend and partner.

I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick.

I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick.

Rest in peace, Nez.

All my love,

Micky pic.twitter.com/xe8i5jmNgL — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) December 10, 2021

Nesmith’s manager, Andrew Sandoval, also expressed his grief social media.

“It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago,” said Sandoval. “That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved.”

It is with deep sadness ?that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago.? pic.twitter.com/6aGfWWq0HN — Andrew Sandoval (@cometothesun) December 10, 2021

According to Variety, Nesmith is survived by three sons and a daughter.