Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' being extradited to the U.S.

Infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is being extradited to the United States.

A spokesman for the Mexican Attorney General confirmed the extradition to ABC News Thursday. The spokesperson would not confirm where in the U.S. El Chapo was being transported.

El Chapo was recaptured last year after he escaped Mexican prison for the third time. He spent six months on the run.