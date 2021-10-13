71°
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' being extradited to the U.S.

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, January 19 2017 Jan 19, 2017 January 19, 2017 5:09 PM January 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

Infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is being extradited to the United States.

A spokesman for the Mexican Attorney General confirmed the extradition to ABC News Thursday. The spokesperson would not confirm where in the U.S. El Chapo was being transported.

El Chapo was recaptured last year after he escaped Mexican prison for the third time. He spent six months on the run.

