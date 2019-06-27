82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Local firefighters stage daring rescue as woman's car is swept away on flooded street

3 weeks 10 hours 54 minutes ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 June 05, 2019 11:00 PM June 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pair of Baton Rouge firefighters are being praised for taking swift action after a woman was carried away flood water Thursday morning.

WBRZ was rolling as the driver's sedan went underwater at the Acadian underpass near I-10.

As the woman's vehicle is carried away in the several-feet-deep water, two Baton Rouge firefighters rush in to save the driver trapped inside. The two are then seen using tools to smash open the car window.

Once the woman is out of the car, the firefighters pull her out from the underpass and back to land.

The crew responsible for saving the woman was made up of Captain Troy Pate, 
Fire Equipment Operator Jerome Courville, FF Aaron Samson, and FF Thang Nguyen.

You can find more information on Thursday morning's severe weather here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days