Metro Council announces special meeting to appoint replacement for Buddy Amoroso
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has announced it will appoint an interim replacement for Buddy Amoroso's seat.
According to a release from the metro council, members will convene 5 p.m.July 19 to fill the vacancy caused by Councilman Amoroso's untimely death. The council also plans to call a special election to select a proper replacement.
Amoroso was struck and killed while riding his bike in St. Francisville late last month. The driver in that crash is charged with negligent homicide and negligent injuring.
