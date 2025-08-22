Metro Council announces special meeting to appoint replacement for Buddy Amoroso

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has announced it will appoint an interim replacement for Buddy Amoroso's seat.

According to a release from the metro council, members will convene 5 p.m.July 19 to fill the vacancy caused by Councilman Amoroso's untimely death. The council also plans to call a special election to select a proper replacement.

Amoroso was struck and killed while riding his bike in St. Francisville late last month. The driver in that crash is charged with negligent homicide and negligent injuring.