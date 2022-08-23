Latest Weather Blog
Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder after Supreme Court decision
JEFFERSON PARISH - A man convicted of a triple murder in 2018 was tried again due to a Supreme Court ruling that declared non-unanimous jury votes inconsequential.
WWLTV reports Corey Woods, 37, allegedly shot and killed three family friends, including a 16-year-old girl in 2017.
Woods was jailed on unrelated charges before he was found to be in connection with the triple murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison following a 2018 trial. The jury vote was 10-2.
In 2020, however, Supreme Court case Ramos v. Louisiana mandated jury votes be unanimous in criminal court. Woods' new trial was set for last Friday, Aug. 19, when he was re-convicted on a suitably unanimous jury vote after less than an hour and a half of deliberation.
Woods' sentencing was set for Sep. 2.
