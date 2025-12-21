Meta's Louisiana data center causing concern over water usage

RICHLAND - Meta's new artificial intelligence data center, being built in northeast Louisiana, plans to use about 23 million gallons of water daily, the amount about 17,000 residents use each day, according to The Advocate.

Data centers' water usage has become a recent concern for many as companies rush to develop AI, causing construction for the centers to speed up; however, some communities blame the facilities for diminishing water reserves.

Meta's new data center, being built in Richland Parish, is registered to consume about 8.4 billion gallons of water per year, according to the company.

Meta said that the center, the company's largest facility worldwide, will actually use about 500 to 600 million gallons per year due to the water needed to cool the constantly running server network not being needed during the colder months.

The amount is three times higher than the company's most water-intensive data center, according to Meta's 2024 sustainability report.

The water is planned to be drawn from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer and cycled through a "closed-loop" system. The aquifer, one of the most used aquifers in the state, also supplies communities and farms in the area.

Meta claimed that the Louisiana facility will have sustainable water consumption, with state officials agreeing. However, independent water researchers said that the facility's actual use should be closely monitored due to the lack of state monitoring.

“There’s no incentive for (Meta) to use less water because they don’t have to pay for it, and it’s not regulated or reported,” director of the Tulane Institute on Water Resources Law and Policy Christopher Dalbom told The Advocate.

Director of the Louisiana Water Resources Research Institute at LSU, Frank Tsairan, conducted a 17-year simulation that showed if Meta withdrew the maximum daily allowed water amount, groundwater levels could potentially drop over 65 feet beneath some areas of the facility. These potential low water levels could lead to land sinking and saltwater seeping into water supplies.

While a "closed-loop" system is less wasteful with water, it takes more energy, with the new facility expected to increase Entergy's electricity needs by about 30% in the state. This means plants supplying energy to the data center will require more water to run. Water for two of these plants is planned to come from Delhi.

Meta isn't required to report water usage due to the state not maintaining an inventory of water use, according to the paper. The company, however, is required to register new wells with the state energy department.

Director of the Tulane Center for Environmental Law Mark Davis said that building multiple facilities could lead to issues. Davis referenced Louisiana's history of environmental damage caused by industries like the timbering, oil and gas canals and abandoned oil wells.

West Feliciana updated its plans to build a $12 million data center on Wednesday, followed by the Louisiana Public Service Commission passing a proposal allowing data centers to come online more quickly with a shorter review process.

Meta's new data center is expected to create about 500 permanent jobs.