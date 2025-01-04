64°
Latest Weather Blog
Memorial service for longtime Broadmoor coach Rusty Price set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE — Broadmoor High School's football stadium will host a "celebration of life" service Saturday for longtime coach Rusty Price, who died last weekend.
The school named the facility for Price in a ceremony in September. He coached at the school for 45 years.
After leading the team to a cross country state championship, Price became Broadmoor's football coach and eventually athletic director.
"He impacted so many lives, and we were able to celebrate that in September when the school named the football stadium in his honor," Matt Dobbins, one of Price's former athletes, wrote last week.
Trending News
Price's family asks that guests attend in Broadmoor-related attire, if possible. The service begins at 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
LSU men's basketball improves to 11-2