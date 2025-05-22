Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE — Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives serving the United States.

This year, Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. Multiple events are scheduled around the Baton Rouge area to observe Memorial Day.

Friday, May 23

Cajun Country Jam

North Park in Denham Springs is hosting the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Festival on May 23 through May 25. The festival will be headlined by musicians Frank Foster, Craig Morgan and Dylan Scott, with performances from Cajun musician Wayne Toups and other acts rounding out the lineup. Three-day passes start at $75. More information can be found here.

Saturday, May 24

Blue Star Memorial Day Flag Planting Ceremony

Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana is hosting a Memorial Day Flag Planting ceremony where Gold Star Families can speak their loved one's name and plant a flag in their honor. Then, volunteers will read the names of the Louisiana Fallen from 9/11 and any other present-day conflict. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Louisiana Capitol steps.



Monday, May 26

Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day Concert

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is hosting its annual Memorial Day Concert at the Main Library on Goodwood at 7 p.m. to honor the brave men and women of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S. The concert is free.

Louisiana National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. to honor the memory and sacrifices of our fallen.



Ascension Veterans Park Memorial Day Ceremony

Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Donaldsonville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The City of Donaldsonville is hosting a Parade and Memorial Day Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. The parade is from City Hall to Louisiana Square, line up at City Hall begins at 8:30 a.m. The Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon.