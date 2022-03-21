Melanie Curtin faces sentencing Monday in rape case involving former sheriff's deputy

LIVINGSTON - A woman convicted of raping an unconscious victim at the home of a sheriff's deputy is expected to spend the rest of her life in jail.

Melanie Curtin is due in court Monday for sentencing on charges of video voyeurism and aggravated rape, the latter of which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Curtin was first implicated following the arrests of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, a couple arrested in 2019 on more than 150 combined charges including child pornography and rape.

Dennis, who was a high-ranking sheriff's deputy at the time, was fired from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. His wife, Cynthia, resigned from her teaching job after her arrest and later admitted to feeding some of her students pastries laced with her husband's bodily fluids.

At the couple's home, investigators found a cornucopia of evidence including hard drives loaded with videos depicting some of the crimes. That included a 17-minute recording of Curtin raping an unconscious woman at Dennis Perkins' home back in 2014.

The victim told investigators she lost consciousness while drinking with Curtin and Perkins that night and had no idea what happened. It wasn't until years later, when the video emerged during the investigation into Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, that she learned what happened.

“When I saw parts of the video, I wanted to literally die,” the victim said during Curtin's trial last year.

The footage was key in convicting Curtin and was shown to jurors multiple times before they finally came to a decision following a seven-hour discussion. After the verdict, Curtin's attorney filed a motion—which was denied—seeking a new trial last month. Her legal team argued an undecided juror was ultimately pressured to convict, which required a unanimous decision from the jury.

