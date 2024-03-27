Latest Weather Blog
Mega Millions announces winner of $1.13 billion jackpot
NEW JERSEY - A single ticket sold in New Jersey had all of the winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing for the Mega Millions $1.3 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and gold Mega Ball 4.
Thirteen tickets from across nine of the Mega millions-eligible states matched five numbers to each win $1 million. One of those tickets was a multiplier, bumping the prize up to $2 million.
This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot prize has surpassed $1 billion. Tuesday's jackpot win is the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.
There were 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner before Tuesday. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.
The jackpot prize has a cash value of $537.5 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.
