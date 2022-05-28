McNeese walks off in the bottom of the 12th to take game one in the SLC championship vs Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES - The Southeastern baseball team losses game 1 in the Southland Conference Championship series to McNeese 6-5. The Cowboys walked it off in the bottom of the 12th, as Payton Johnson hit a sac fly into center.

Game 2 will be tomorrow at 6pm on ESPN+