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Ascension Parish closes waterways until further notice due to rising water

56 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 2:10 PM June 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Officials in Ascension Parish announced on Saturday that all waterways throughout the parish are closed due to rising water levels. 

The closures come as hazardous conditions enter the area, including high water, strong currents, floating debris and reduced visibility. 

Residents are urged to avoid waterways and remain aware as conditions continue to be monitored.

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Livingston Parish also closed its waterways on Saturday morning following a proclamation of emergency by Parish President Randy Delatte, as several low-lying areas near waterways began to flood due to the rising water. 

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