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1 injured following shootout along Highway 61 in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting after a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, around 1 a.m., a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from an altercation that took place in the southern part of the parish.
Deputies said that following the altercation, two groups began shooting at each other from two separate vehicles while driving along La. 61. According to witnesses, the person struck by gunfire was in one of the vehicles.
The sheriff's office said it has developed several suspects and is currently working to obtain arrest warrants.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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