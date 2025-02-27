Former EHCC inmate accused of running gambling ring says he's being scapegoated by LSP

BATON ROUGE - 48-year-old Broderick Scott of Addis is accused of running a multi-million dollar gambling ring while he was an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional.

His arrest was the culmination of a four-month investigation into the prison at the request of Governor Jeff Landry, who said he was concerned about several reports done by the WBRZ Investigative Unit detailing a deadly drug problem.

"I was running this illegal so-called big-time gambling ring, which is so far from the truth and so far-fetched," Scott said.

Scott was charged with gambling and having a social media account from jail. His alleged operation raked in nearly $3 million in which state police say he pocketed $500,000.

He says he's innocent and denies the scale of the operation.

"We played poker in prison. We played fantasy football. We ran football squares."

Regardless, Scott claims he is being made a scapegoat for the real issues happening at Hunt.

"It's obvious they're trying to make me the face of what's going on when they don't really want to uncover the truth."

The Investigative Unit has uncovered a rampant drug problem inside the prison, which has lead to the deaths of at least seven inmates in the past two years.

Something that Scott himself knows about all too well.

"I seen a lot of stabbings. Drug overdoses, all the time."

Governor Landry instructed State Police to launch their own investigation into what was going on at Hunt after watching our reports. That was in August 2024.

State Police say Scott's alleged gambling operation took place from January 2021 to November 2023. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April 2024, four months before they launched the investigation into Hunt.

"If they really want to uncover what they really want to uncover, they've got to shut Elayn Hunt down. They've got to shut Angola down. You gotta shut all these prisons down," said Scott.

Scott served seven years of a 23 year sentence for conspiracy to commit second degree murder. He is currently out on parole for that conviction and has not yet been arraigned on the gambling charges.