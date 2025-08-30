Latest Weather Blog
McKinley High School releases renderings for proposed redesign
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has unveiled the renderings for a new McKinley High School.
The renderings were made by CSRS|Tillage, the program managers that work on other renovation projects for EBRPSS.
The redesign features updates to all buildings and the creation of new buildings such as a 21st century media center and updated athletic facilities.
Marcus Williams, the program director of CSRS|Tillage says, "McKinley has a strong foundation and didn't need to be torn down for the school to be updated."
“We were confident that we could create a dynamic plan that would show the direction the school system is moving in when it comes to expansive renovation projects," Williams continued.
Superintendent Warren Drake called the design "visionary."
“It’s going to be a technology-rich, beautiful expanded campus that will provide modern facilities and updated programming for 7th -12th grade students," he said in a news release.
Trending News
The design will only be made possible if an upcoming sales tax renewal is passed on April 28.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO: Eight people arrested after fentanyl, illegal firearms seized in two separate...
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later