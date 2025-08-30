McKinley High School releases renderings for proposed redesign

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has unveiled the renderings for a new McKinley High School.

The renderings were made by CSRS|Tillage, the program managers that work on other renovation projects for EBRPSS.

The redesign features updates to all buildings and the creation of new buildings such as a 21st century media center and updated athletic facilities.

Marcus Williams, the program director of CSRS|Tillage says, "McKinley has a strong foundation and didn't need to be torn down for the school to be updated."

“We were confident that we could create a dynamic plan that would show the direction the school system is moving in when it comes to expansive renovation projects," Williams continued.

Superintendent Warren Drake called the design "visionary."

“It’s going to be a technology-rich, beautiful expanded campus that will provide modern facilities and updated programming for 7th -12th grade students," he said in a news release.

The design will only be made possible if an upcoming sales tax renewal is passed on April 28.