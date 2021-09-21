McDonald's Happy Meal toys to become more environmentally friendly

Issues surrounding climate change continue to gradually impact nearly every aspect of daily life, from the cars we drive to the foods we eat.

Now, the aim to remain environmentally sustainable in the face of climate change will result in a change to the toys that accompany McDonald's classic Happy Meal.

According to Yahoo News, the fast food company on Tuesday vowed to make a vast reduction in the use of plastics in its Happy Meal toys. McDonald's says it will complete the shift, offering 100 percent sustainable toys to its entire market, by 2025.

This means some plastic figurines will be replaced with 3-D paper-based toys that kids can put together themselves.

U.S. customers have already been able to enjoy a few paper-based toys, such as Pokémon trading cards. But come January, additional sustainable toy options will become available in the iconic meals. And as the mini build-it-yourself play sets are rolled out in Happy Meals, McDonald's hopes that even parents will enjoy working with their kids to put the construction sets together.

In designing each toy, the company aims to keep the toys fun yet environmentally friendly and over the next four years it hopes to see a 90 percent reduction in its use of fossil-fuel-based plastics.

Jenny McColloch, McDonald’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a statement that the transition is in line with the next generation of consumers who "care deeply about protecting the planet and what we can do to help make our business more sustainable."

The Happy Meal has been a part of McDonald's menu since 1979. At that time it sold for $1.15 and came with a hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, cookies, and a soft drink.