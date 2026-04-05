Mayor Sid Edwards to honor LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson over weekend at City Hall

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson is being honored by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards this weekend.

Edwards is set to honor Johnson with a "special recognition" ceremony at Baton Rouge City Hall on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

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Johnson finished her senior year at LSU with an appearence, alongside the rest of the Lady Tigers, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers ultimately lost against Duke during the game in Sacramento.

At LSU, Johnson had a career average of 14.6 points per game, as well as a field goal percentage of 46.7.