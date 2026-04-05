61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor Sid Edwards to honor LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson over weekend at City Hall

2 days 11 hours 20 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2026 Apr 3, 2026 April 03, 2026 11:29 AM April 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson is being honored by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards this weekend. 

Edwards is set to honor Johnson with a "special recognition" ceremony at Baton Rouge City Hall on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Johnson finished her senior year at LSU with an appearence, alongside the rest of the Lady Tigers, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers ultimately lost against Duke during the game in Sacramento.

At LSU, Johnson had a career average of 14.6 points per game, as well as a field goal percentage of 46.7. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days