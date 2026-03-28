FINAL: LSU loses in heartbreak at the buzzer to Duke in Sweet 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - LSU took it to the wire against Duke in their Sweet 16 match-up, but despite closing on a 12-1 run, the Blue Devils' Ashlon Jackson knocked down a three with no time left on the clock to win 87-85 and advance onto the Elite 8.

The Tigers season comes to a close following the Blue Devils' first make in their last nine attempts.

The first half was all Duke as LSU took a while to settle in. The Blue Devils had as much as an 11 point lead in the second quarter. They also beat the Tigers in the paint in the first half with 26 paint points to LSU's 20.

The Tigers started to come back late in the second quarter, but even more in the third quarter.

Mikaylah Williams tied the game with a layup with a little more than 6 minutes in the third.

From there, it was a see-saw type of game with multiple lead changes. Duke would go on a tear in the fourth quarter and had another 11 point lead.

LSU eventually came back from that deficit as well to get within one of the lead with less than a minute to play.

The Tigers were led in scoring by MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 26 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

In the end, the Blue Devils come out on top to advance to the Elite Eight.

LSU ends the season with a 29-6 record.