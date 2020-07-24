Mayor Cantrell announces New Orleans ban on to-go alcohol sales following uptick in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS- Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced to-go sales of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants will be suspended in New Orleans starting tomorrow morning during a press conference Friday afternoon.

"The city has sen an unfavorable trend with the COVID-19 virus," Cantrell said. "We have returned to widespread community transmission."

The mayor also ordered a ban on large gatherings including ten people or more. Cantrell says the large gatherings have driven up daily new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region.

As for business owners that this new mandate will impact, Cantrell says there is a new incentive program that will offer grants of up to $6,000 to help restaurants create more outdoor seating.

Dr. Avegno also addressed the public at the conference, reminding the community to remember the safety guidelines at all times.

"Just because you can go out to dinner, or brunch, or to someone's house, that doesn't mean you should," Dr. Avegno said.

Mayor Cantrell said they are aware that the "trigger" of these large gatherings is paired with the sale of alcohol.

"There has been an uptick of party buses in the city of New Orleans, but not one was permitted to operate in our city," Mayor Cantrell said.

There has also been an uptick in large gatherings and large parties at short-term rentals, Cantrell said. She warns renters that permits will be revoked if this continues.

"Have your crew that you do some of the same things with. That's your safe haven."

Cantrell says loosening restrictions will be centered around children being back in the classroom as that is the city's top priority at this time.