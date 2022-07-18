Maury Drummond, long-time former USS Kidd executive director, dies

BATON ROUGE- Maury Drummond, the former USS Kid director died Sunday night.



Alex Juan, who succeeded Drummond, confirmed his passing to WBRZ on Monday.



“It’s a huge loss, obviously for Baton Rouge,” she said.



St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Zachary posted on their Facebook page about Drummond’s passing.





Drummond was the executive director of the USS Kidd for nearly 30 years before resigning from his position.

The USS Kidd also posted on their Facebook page about Drummond's passing as well:

"It is with great sorrow that we must report the passing of former director Maury Drummond. After graduating from Louisiana State University where he played NCAA basketball, he went to play professional basketball for a short time with the Detroit Pistons. After returning home to Baton Rouge, he taught history at his alma mater of Istrouma High School and coached basketball. Mr. Drummond began volunteering at the USS KIDD in the 1980s, helping to build some of the museum’s earliest exhibits. Volunteer work led to a gubernatorial appointment to the Louisiana Naval War Memorial Commission which oversees the museum’s operation. Mr. Drummond served as chairman of the Commission before being asked to step down and assume the role of Executive Director. During his 22 years as director and his years of volunteer work before that, he led staff and volunteers in helping to arrange several outstanding community events at the USS KIDD. Among them were some of the following: port visits by historic vessels such as the ELISSA, the GOLDEN HINDE, the NINA, and the HMS BOUNTY; traveling exhibits from NASA; the annual Fourth of July Star-Spangled Celebration, and much more. He also oversaw efforts to acquire an A-7E Corsair jet aircraft for the museum with which to honor the state’s Vietnam veterans. Mr. Drummond also served on the board of directors for both the Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Historic Naval Ships Association (HNSA), and was chairman of the board for HNSA for two years. He was the recipient of the Old Walrus award (1993), the Casper J. Knight award (2004), and the William J. Diffley award (2013) from the Historic Naval Ships Association. He also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Baton Rouge Sales & Marketing Association. His 22-year stewardship of this National Historic Landmark was a labor of love. The extent of his efforts for the KIDD, education, and tourism are far reaching and he will be greatly missed."



