87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Maurepas man killed in car accident Monday

1 hour 58 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 4:35 PM May 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MAUREPAS - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after noon Monday when his truck ran off the road and hit a tree, authorities said. 

According to State Police, 49-year-old Michael Holzheuser Jr. was driving a Dodge Ram along LA-22, east of LA-16, in Livingston Parish before his truck crossed the center line, over the left shoulder of the road and into a tree. 

Troopers said Holzheuser was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Trending News

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days