Maurepas man killed in car accident Monday

MAUREPAS - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after noon Monday when his truck ran off the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

According to State Police, 49-year-old Michael Holzheuser Jr. was driving a Dodge Ram along LA-22, east of LA-16, in Livingston Parish before his truck crossed the center line, over the left shoulder of the road and into a tree.

Troopers said Holzheuser was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.