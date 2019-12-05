Master P launches his own brand of ramen noodles

Photo: Master P Instagram

Master P has added a new venture to his list of entrepreneurial enterprises, by joining the ramen noodle game.

According to Urban Islandz, Master P’s ‘Rap Noodles’ embodies authentic New Orleans flavors such as Southern Chicken, Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Spicy Picante Chicken, and Sirloin Steak Beef.

Rap Noodles are an extension of Master P’s ‘Rap Snacks’ brand, which produces potato chips that are named after popular rappers.