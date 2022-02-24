Massive sinkhole repair campaign underway in EBR

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge is on a massive repair campaign to fix over 1,100 sinkholes holes, along with damaged storm drain boxes and pipes.

"I've called 311 so many times to report it, they probably have me as the crazy lady," homeowner Joy Herbert said.

Herbert lives on Bellridge Drive in Sherwood Forest, where a sinkhole collapsed the sidewalk in front of her home.

"I've been here for 10 years, and it's been like that for 10 years," Herbert said. "They've come out and they put a barrier around it, but I don't know if they are ever going to fix it."

Not too far away from Herbert's home, contractors repaired a storm drain box that was sinking, preventing it from becoming a big sinkhole.

East Baton Rouge is using federal funds to make the hundreds of repairs, planning to fix every sinkhole in the parish.

"I hope they do get around to fixing it soon, and I will believe it when I see it," Herbert said.

The sinkhole and storm pipe repairs are expected to take crews until 2023 to complete, but it may take longer if the weather doesn't cooperate.