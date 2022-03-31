58°
Massive fire in Country Club neighborhood sends firefighter to hospital

Thursday, March 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was hurt while battling flames at a home in the Country Club of Louisiana neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department first responded to the blaze on Hazeltine Drive, located in the subdivision off Highland Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews worked until about 7 a.m. to get the fire under control.

The department said the injured firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. 

The residents were alerted by their smoke alarm and got out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

