Massage parlor closes amid sheriff's office investigation

ASCENSION PARISH - Three women are facing charges in Ascension Parish for giving massages without a license.

A sign outside of the E & W Health Center on Airline Highway says the business is undergoing renovations. But the lights were off outside and no one came to the door or answered the listed phone number.

Gao Li, Maoying Lou, and Kueikuei Hu were recently arrested for giving massages at the parlor without proper licenses.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the sign went up and the store went dark after investigators started asking questions.

"In this case we got an anonymous tip that we had a business open up in Prairieville, and that business may be offering more than massages," Webre said.

Inside, deputies found a makeshift apartment with a mattress and hot plate for cooking. They say this is enough to make them believe the three women were calling this parlor home.

After seeing an online listing for the parlor on a site that posts reviews for erotic massages, the sheriff's office says it only has more questions.

"Certiantly it raises a red flag. We know the business owner is from another state," Webre said. "You have a small business like this and when you walk in, there's no license."

The business could be facing even more problems. According to the Secretary of State, E & W isn't in good standing with its office either.

The sheriff's office says if and when the parlor opens its doors again, it can expect another visit from deputies.