Mass shooting in northern Alabama leaves seven dead

Photo: WAAY/ABC Affiliate

MORGAN COUNTY, Alabama - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a residence in Morgan County, Alabama late Thursday night.

According to ABC affiliate, WAAY31 news, the shooting occurred at a home within the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that seven people had been killed, but few additional details were disclosed.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies saw part of the home was on fire and later discovered seven bodies inside after the fire was extinguished, noted the report.

"It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” MCSO’s public information officer Mike Swafford told local news. “We don’t have a motive at this time. We don’t have a determined suspect at this time. Investigators are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don’t believe there is an active threat to anybody in the area.”

Swafford said dupties have responded to the home mulitiple times in the past and he believes they were at the home last week for a previous incident.

"This doesn't happen in Morgan County. We had a triple homicide two weeks ago and I think that's the first anyone can remember in 20 plus years so to have 7 is substantial," said Swafford.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Somerville Police Department were brought in to assist with the crime scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.