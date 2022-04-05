65°
Mass. gov: No unexploded bombs at Boston Marathon
BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says no unexploded bombs were found at the Boston Marathon. He says the only explosives were the ones that went off Monday.
Three people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy, and more than 150 injured by two explosions just seconds apart near the finish line.
Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers says there are no known additional threats and agents are following a number of leads.
ATF agent Gene Marquez says authorities are looking for amateur video and photographic evidence that can give clues to who set off the bombs.
